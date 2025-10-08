Omron launches Bengaluru Automation Centre

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Industrial automation company, Omron on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its new automation centre in the city.

The centre, part of OMRON’s global network of 44 Automation Centers and Proof of Concept (POC) labs, will serve manufacturers in South India as well as across the country, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The centre demonstrates practical automation solutions for manufacturing challenges, facilitates proof-of-concept development, provides technical training, and enables collaboration with manufacturers, machine builders, and system integrators to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities,” a statement issued by the company said.

It said that the launch also underscores the deepening India–Japan partnership, as both nations expand collaboration in technology, talent, and supply chain resilience.

Speaking at the inauguration, Motohiro Yamanishi, Company President, Industrial Automation Company, OMRON Corporation, Japan, said, "The Automation Centre underscores India's profound importance to our global as well as Asia Pacific vision and is designed to work hand-in-hand with local partners to enhance their global competitiveness and jointly address evolving societal needs through innovative automation." This Center is more than a showcase of technology; it is an engine for co-creation. With smart technologies driving efficiency and innovation, facilities like these are set to be one of the key catalysts in India's journey toward becoming a global manufacturing leader." Sameer Gandhi, Managing Director, OMRON Automation, India said, "Our Automation Center takes a solutions-based approach to help Indian manufacturers tackle the challenges of building safer workplaces, delivering higher quality products, and improve efficiencies.