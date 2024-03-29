On 2nd day in row, parts of south Mumbai plunge into darkness due to power failure

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Pockets in south Mumbai plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day on late Friday evening following a snag, electricity officials said.

Advertisment

The snag was caused at a 33 kilovolt (kv) feeder of city power discom Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking near Crawford Market, they said.

Localities around the Mahapalika Marg, GT Hospital, Crawford Market and Marine Lines witnessed power failure at around 6.45 pm.

"The same location/area as yesterday (Thursday) experienced supply disruptions as a result of BEST's 33kv cable fault. The restoration work is being carried out by the BEST South team," a statement from Tata Power said.

Advertisment

A BEST spokesperson said efforts were on to restore the power supply.

On Thursday night, pockets in south Mumbai had faced electricity outage for more than 20 minutes following a snag. BEST, a civic-run undertaking, had said a 33 kv feeder from Tata Power's Carnac Bunder facility, which comes to the G T Hospital receiving station operated by it, had tripped, resulting in the outage the previous day.

The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply. PTI KK AA RSY