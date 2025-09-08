On 75th birthday, PM to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP's Dhar, launch 2 campaigns

Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first textile park being developed under the PM MITRA scheme on September 17, his 75th birthday, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

During the day-long visit, the PM will also launch a special nationwide campaign that aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, and a fortnight-long service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'.

Modi will turn 75 on September 17 and this will be his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.

On September 17, 2022, the PM released wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into an enclosure at the Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district. The big cats were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which was the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation initiative.

Chief Minister Yadav shared details of the PM's visit after reviewing preparations for the tour and programmes to be attended by him.

An official statement quoted Yadav as saying the Prime Minister will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign) and Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) in Bhaisola village under Badnawar tehsil of the district.

He will then lay the foundation stone for the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park in the tribal-dominated district, the CM stated.

The PM MITRA scheme has been launched by the Centre to establish large-scale textile manufacturing hubs with world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Yadav said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit is going to bring a huge gift to farmers in the tribal-dominated Malwa region. Dhar, Jhabua, Ujjain and Khargone, along with Barwani, are the largest cotton-producing areas of the state. In such a scenario, the central government is going to set up a large cotton-based industrial park in Madhya Pradesh." According to Yadav, this will be the first among the seven PM MITRA parks approved in the country for which 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) will be held.

The Chief Minister noted the PM MITRA park in Dhar district will generate 1 lakh direct and over two lakh indirect jobs.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the park in Dhar will be a proud moment that will accelerate Madhya Pradesh's economy, he affirmed.

"This visit of the Prime Minister will prove to be a milestone for the state's development. Under his guidance, our government will make the PM MITRA park a model park for the country," the CM emphasised.

Yadav said during the visit, Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' and also inaugurate the 'Suman Sakhi' chatbot.

The CM informed that under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' (A Garden in Mother's Name) campaign, plants will be distributed to women beneficiaries. In addition, distribution of one crore sickle cell cards will also take place besides the launch of 'Swadeshi Pakhwada' (Indigenous Fortnight).

The programme will be attended by 'Ladli Behna' (a scheme for women) beneficiaries, members of self-help groups, beneficiaries of health and other welfare schemes as well as entrepreneurs from textile, garment sectors and other fields, among others.

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra told PTI that the PM MITRA park will come up at Bhensola village under Badnawar tehsil, around 75km from the district headquarters.

During his visit, Modi will also participate in a programme linked to "Seva Pakhwada" (Service Fortnight) being organised from September 17 to October 2, Mishra said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing the fortnight-long service campaign, which is launched every year on Modi's birthday and concludes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, 75,000 health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and other healthcare facilities, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced on X earlier in the day.

The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care and awareness, Nadda said.

"These camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government's vision of inclusive healthcare," he added. PTI LAL RSY