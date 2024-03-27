On behalf of govt, NBCC sells 4.8 lakh sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for Rs 1,905 cr

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it has sold 4.8 lakh square feet of commercial space in South Delhi for Rs 1,905 crore on behalf of the government.

In the 25th e-auction for commercial space at World Trade Centre (WTC) in Nauroji Nagar here, NBCC achieved the highest sale realization till date with the sale of 4.8 lakh square feet of commercial space for Rs 1,905 crore.

"Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd are the major organisations who bought space during this e-auction," it added.

Out of the total area sold, around 4.38 lakh square feet having a sale value of about Rs 1,740 crore has been sold to public sector units (PSUs).

The total number of successful bidders was five, out of which three were PSU bidders and two private entities.

As on date, NBCC has sold a total commercial space of over 30 lakh square feet through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over Rs 12,100 crore.

The WTC project, a landmark development, has attracted marquee buyers across various industries. The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 94 per cent of physical progress achieved.

World Trade Centre is redeveloped as a commercial centre having about 34 lakh square feet of commercial built up area which is being constructed in place of 628 numbers of old/ dilapidated quarters. PTI MJH SHW