On eve of Holi, MP govt raises DA by 3 pc; set to touch 58 pc

Bhopal, Mar 2 (PTI) In a Holi bonanza, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced increase in dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 per cent, resulting in them getting 58 per cent DA in their April salaries that will be paid in May.

"All government employees will receive 58 per cent dearness allowance in their April 2026 salary (paid in May), similar to the Government of India. Arrears from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in six equal instalments starting in May 2026," the CM said in a statement.

Pensioners will also receive 58 per cent dearness allowance on their pension from January to February 2026, he added.

"Our government is working for the welfare of all sections of society. Today, during a cabinet meeting in Barwani under Farmer Welfare Year, several important decisions were taken. In the evening, same were taken for welfare of all employees and pensioners," he said while wishing all a happy Holi. PTI MAS BNM