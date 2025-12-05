On fourth day of Japan visit, Mann holds roadshow in Osaka

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) On the fourth day of his Japan visit, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held a roadshow in Osaka, an official statement here said, saying it got a massive response with leading Japanese companies attending it and evincing keen interest to invest in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the participation of the industrial giants reflects strong institutional support for strengthening Indo-Japan economic ties.

He said it also shows growing interest among global investors in Punjab's progressive industrial policies, unified single-window system, and investment-ready opportunities.

Mann said the goal of state government is to "create new opportunities for our youth and a stable, reliable environment for investors".

Recalling Punjab's ties with Japanese industry, the Chief Minister said these relations are already strong and growing, adding that several well-known companies of Japan have placed their trust in Punjab.

Mann claimed that due to strenuous efforts of state government, Punjab has emerged as the most-preferred investment destination across the globe.

He also highlighted Punjab's strategic location, seamless connectivity to NCR and major ports, strong industrial clusters, uninterrupted quality power supply, skilled workforce, and progressive policy ecosystem.

Mann also highlighted Punjab's industrial infrastructure and pointed out that over Rs 1.4 lakh crore of on-ground investments that have already been facilitated through 'Invest Punjab', single windows online system for investors who are looking to set up a business in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mann said his vision is simple and clear to make Punjab a preferred destination for global industry by offering stability in policy, speed in decision-making, and a governance system that respects the time and trust of investors.

He also held a series of high-level meetings in Osaka on Friday, including discussions with Air Water Inc. on opportunities in industrial gases and engineering solutions.

Mann also had an official interaction with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) to explore trade, technology and SME collaboration.

He also had a meeting with Tokushima Auction Market and Global Venture Co Ltd on agri-market modernisation and supply-chain partnerships, as per the statement.

Mann is leading a delegation to Japan and South Korea as part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026 in Mohali. PTI SUN TRB