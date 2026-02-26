On second day in Japan, Adityanath, Yamanashi Prefecture Guv hold talks to boost ties

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held discussions with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to further strengthen UP-Yamanashi cooperation.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "In Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, held meaningful deliberations with Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor, to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh-Yamanashi cooperation and advance our growing strategic partnership." An MoU was signed to deepen collaboration in industry, tourism and vocational education, with a strong focus on green hydrogen, clean energy innovation, and technology exchange, the post said.

"Uttar Pradesh is actively developing IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen to enhance energy self-reliance and advance Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a sustainable future," the post added.

"I welcome the Hon. Governor's proposal to lead a delegation of 200 CEOs to Uttar Pradesh in August, which will further accelerate industrial partnerships and investment momentum", the post said.

During the 'UP Investment Road Show' in Yamanashi, Adityanath presented the state's new development policies and investment potential to the global industrial community.

In his address, he said UP has transformed its governance approach from reactive to proactive and this transformation has become the foundation of the state's rapid economic progress.

During the programme, he said that a historic MoU has been signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi on green hydrogen technology.

Under this agreement, students from higher technical institutions of UP will receive training in Japan and the technology will be implemented in the state's industry, public transport and energy sectors.

Adityanath said that the state's delegation participated in several government-to-government and government-to-business level meetings in Tokyo, where, with the support of the Indian Embassy, extensive dialogue was held with Japanese industry groups.

He further expressed confidence that cooperation between UP and Yamanashi will take India-Japan relations to new heights and play an important role in achieving energy self-reliance and making technology accessible to the common people.

Adityanath added that since Yamanashi governor's visit to Uttar Pradesh in December 2024, continuous dialogue, follow-ups and exchanges of delegations between the two governments have given this cooperation a new direction. PTI ABN TRB