ONDC appoints Vibhor Jain as acting CEO

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday said Vibhor Jain, currently the Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of acting CEO of the government-promoted firm.

All executive powers will be transitioned to him as the organisation continues its process of identifying a new Managing Director and CEO, it added.

Since its inception, ONDC has crossed 200 million transactions within three years.

Incorporated on December 30, 2021, ONDC, a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).