ONDC with SellerApp, Delhivery help Kanjeevaram saree weavers reach broader audience

New Delhi: ONDC and its partners, SellerApp and Delhivery, are helping local weavers from Kanchipuram navigate the digital marketplace, bringing them greater visibility on a nationwide platform.

Logistics services provider Delhivery Ltd and e-commerce analytics platform SellerApp are both partners on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"ONDC and its partners, SellerApp and Delhivery, help Kanjeevaram saree weavers tap into a broader audience base through the digital marketplace," Delhivery Ltd said in a statement on Thursday.

ONDC is an initiative aiming at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks.

The ONDC onboarding facilitated by SellerApp has brought the weavers a significant increase in visibility across 200-plus cities in the country.

With Delhivery's across the country reach, it is helping SellerApp and these small businesses from the textile town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu with on-time order fulfilment across multiple locations in India, leading into boost in sales, over the last six months.

"In Kanchipuram, we have made substantial efforts to address the digital divide, particularly for local weavers. This work has been enabled by Delhivery's pan-India reach and collaboration with ONDC," SellerApp Vice President Sowmya Nagarajan said.