One-day nationwide strike called by trade unions gets mixed response in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) The one-day nationwide strike call given by trade unions on Thursday to show their resistance to "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the Union government" received a mixed response in Maharashtra.

These unions staged protests in different parts of the state, though no untoward incident was recorded, officials said.

D L Karad, state president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, associated with the CPI (M), said protests were organised seeking withdrawal of the four labour codes brought in by the Centre. Other demands included an end to privatisation of government entities, filling up of vacancies, stopping contractual work and implementation of minimum pay of Rs 30,000, he added.

He said several other workers' unions too were holding a protest outside the State Labour Commissioner's office in Bandra Kurla Complex in the metropolis.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir said his party has extended support to the strike call, with its functionaries actively participating in it.

CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole said protests were organised in several areas of his Dahanu constituency in Palghar district, including Talasari.