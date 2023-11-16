'One district, one product' helping establish UP as export hub: Adityanath

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The 'one district, one product' scheme is helping develop Uttar Pradesh as an export hub and generate employment opportunities, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In the national capital to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh pavilion at the India International Trade Fair, he said it is now a revenue surplus state and has come out of the BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- the states once considered economically weak) category.

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a growth engine of the country, he said.

When the Global Investor Summit was organised in Uttar Pradesh in February, investment proposals worth more than Rs 38 lakh crore were received, he noted, while addressing the media.

Besides displaying the ODOPs, an attempt has also been made in the Uttar Pradesh pavilion to showcase works being done for infrastructural development in the "new Uttar Pradesh of new India", Adityanath added.PTI NAB NAB DIV BAL BAL