One GB wireless data in India costs less than a cup of tea: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) One GB of wireless data in India costs less than a cup of tea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he showcased the country's rapid digital growth to renew his pitch for Make in India across sectors - from mobiles to semiconductors and electronics.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress here, he said India's democratic setup, the government's welcoming approach and ease of doing business policies have helped the country attain an image of an investor-friendly destination.

"Our success in digital public infrastructure is a testament to how committed the government is to a digital-first mindset," he said. "This is the best time to invest, innovate, and make in India." India has the world's second-largest telecom market, the second-largest 5G market, the manpower, mobility and mindset to lead, he said.

The country recently launched its Made in India 4G Stack. With this, India has joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability, he said.

In terms of user data consumption, we are among the leading countries in the world. "This means that digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury; it is an integral part of Indian life." Listing tremendous progress made by India in the digital space in the last decade, he said, "1 GB of wireless data in India is cheaper than the cost of one cup of tea." "The country that once struggled with 2G, today has 5G reaching almost every district," he said.

He briefly mentioned data sovereignty, saying the world is generating more data than ever before, making issues of storage, security, and sovereignty critically important.

The Prime Minister had announced on August 15 that this year would be a year of big changes and big reforms.

"We are increasing the pace of reforms," he said without elaborating.

Just last month, Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates were rationalised, making common-use items from shampoo to television sets cheaper.

India, he said, offers immense opportunities in the manufacturing of semiconductors, mobiles, and electronics.

Industry, innovators and startups need to step up now, he said.

On government actions to support digital push, Modi said the government is supporting the startup ecosystem with Telecom Technology Development Fund and Digital Communications Innovations Square. The government is also financing test beds for technologies like 5G, 6G, advanced optical communications, and tera-hertz to enable product development.

"India Mobile Congress and India's success in the telecom sector reflect the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision," he said, recalling how the idea of 'Make in India' was once frowned upon by skeptics who doubted India's ability to produce technologically advanced products, citing delays of decades in adopting new technologies during earlier regimes.

The country which once struggled with 2G now has 5G coverage in nearly every district, he said, adding that electronics production has increased sixfold since 2014, mobile phone manufacturing has grown twenty-eight times, while its exports have surged by 127 times.

Over the past decade, the mobile phone manufacturing sector has generated millions of direct jobs. He cited recent data from a major smartphone company showing that 45 Indian firms are now part of its supply chain, creating approximately 3.5 lakh jobs—just from one company.

"India recently launched its Made-in-India 4G stack, marking a major indigenous achievement. With this, India has now joined the list of five countries globally with this capability," he said, calling it a significant step towards digital self-reliance and technological independence.

He stated that through the indigenous 4G and 5G stack, India will not only ensure seamless connectivity but also deliver high-speed internet and reliable services to its citizens.

On the day of the 4G stack launch, nearly one lakh 4G towers were activated simultaneously across the country, enabling over two crore people to become part of India's digital movement, he said, emphasising that many of these areas were remote and previously lagging in digital connectivity, and now internet access has reached all such regions.

The Prime Minister said cyber security is being accorded equal priority in the country. Laws against cyber frauds have been made stricter, accountability has been enhanced, and grievance redressal mechanisms have been improved.

"India leads with a mindset focused on expanding industry and investment," he said, underscoring how the country's democratic setup, the government's welcoming approach, and ease of doing business policies have established India as an investor-friendly destination.

He cited India's successful digital public infrastructure as proof of the government's digital-first mindset.

"This is the best time to invest, innovate and make in India," he said. "From manufacturing to semiconductors, mobiles to electronics, and startups across sectors, India is brimming with possibilities and energy." He urged attention to global supply chain disruptions across mobile, telecom, electronics, and the broader technology ecosystem, stating that wherever global bottlenecks exist, India has the opportunity to offer solutions.

He cited the example of semiconductor manufacturing, where capacity was previously concentrated in a few countries, and the world now seeks diversification. India, he said, has taken significant steps in this direction, with work underway on 10 semiconductor manufacturing units across the country.

The Prime Minister stated that in electronics manufacturing, global companies are seeking trusted partners who can deliver both scale and reliability. The world also needs dependable partners for the design and manufacturing of telecom network equipment, he said posing a compelling question - why can't Indian companies become reliable global suppliers and design partners? Modi remarked that in mobile manufacturing, components such as chipsets, batteries, displays, and sensors must increasingly be produced within the country.