One in four iPhone buyers opts for flexible financing: Report

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) With the highly anticipated iPhone 17 hitting the market and creating buzz among Apple loyalists, new data records a notable rise in the use of flexible payment options, as one in four buyers between January and August 2025 opted for NBFC loans, credit card EMIs, or cashback schemes.

The data, released by leading omni-channel electronics retailer Croma, reveals that Apple continues to enjoy a dominant share in the premium smartphone segment, with flexible financing playing a key role in driving this growth.

"One in four iPhone buyers opted for NBFC loans or credit card EMIs/cashback schemes between Jan–Aug 2025, breaking down price barriers and making premium technology more accessible," read the report.

It further noted that tier-2 and tier-3 cities -- and not just metros -- are driving growth in sales, with "some cities reporting over fivefold year-on-year increases".

"While among tier-1 cities, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Jaipur posted the fastest growth, in excess of 35 per cent. The most surprising story lies in India’s Tier 2/3 cities: Guwahati, Jabalpur, Varanasi, and Panipat, grew in the excess of five times year-on-year", the report added.

However, metro cities still lead in "absolute numbers", with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru accounting for nearly a third of iPhone sales between January and August 2025.

"Tier 2/3 markets now contribute more than a third of our iPhone business, signalling a real shift in consumer aspirations. Flexible financing has been the game-changer, opening doors for every customer who earlier saw premium devices as out of reach. What excites us most is that this isn’t just a big-city phenomenon anymore; the desire for premium tech is now truly pan-India," said a spokesperson at Croma – Infiniti Retail Ltd.

With over 560+ stores across 200+ cities, Infiniti Retail Ltd., operating under Croma, is one of the first organised consumer durables and electronics retailers in India. PTI MG BK BK