New Delhi (PTI): Fintech firm One Mobikwik clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 4 crore for December quarter 2025 as compared to loss a year ago, mainly on account of reduction in payment processing charges, lending operational business and cost optimization.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 55 crore in December quarter 2024.

"We are pleased to report a profitable quarter, reflecting disciplined execution and sustained cost optimization across our businesses. Our focus on operating efficiency and thoughtful scaling has enabled us to achieve profitability while maintaining growth momentum," Mobikwik, Co-founder and CFO, Upasana Taku said.

Revenue from operations grew by about 7 per cent to Rs 289 crore during the quarter from Rs 269.4 crore a year ago.

Mobikwik said its payments gross merchandise value (GMV) hit an all-time high of Rs 48,100 crore, and UPI transaction on the platform surged by 3.2 times on a year-on-year basis.