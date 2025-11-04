One MobiKwik Q2 loss widens to Rs 28.6 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 28.6 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The Gurgaon-headquartered firm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 270.21 crore in Q2 FY26, a 7 per cent decline from Rs 290.64 crore in Q2 FY25, according to a regulatory filing.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, MobiKwik’s revenue declined marginally by 0.4 per cent, while its losses narrowed from Rs 41.9 crore.

"Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our business fundamentals and focus on sustainable profitability.

"The growth in contribution profit and improvement in EBITDA is a result of disciplined cost optimisation and steady gains across both payments and lending … We are now gearing up to accelerate our play in UPI and digital lending to drive the next phase of our growth," Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Executive Director and CFO at One MobiKwik Systems, said.

The company added 3.3 million users and 71,000 merchants on its platform during the quarter under review. As of September 30, 2025, MobiKwik has 183.5 million registered users and 4.71 million merchants.

Total expenses were at Rs 285.7 crore during the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 286.8 crore in the same period last year.

Payment gateway costs stood at Rs 133.9 crore, down from Rs 134.6 crore in Q2 FY25, while employee benefit expenses declined to Rs 35.3 crore, from Rs 43.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

MobiKwik said it recorded the "highest-ever" quarterly payments GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) in Q2 FY26 at Rs 43,216.7 crore. PTI ANK DRR