One MobiKwik Systems grants over 3.2 lakh ESOPs

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems on Thursday announced the grant of 3,27,688 stock options to eligible employees of the company.

Each stock option is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 2, and the options are priced at face value, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"...the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company via circular resolution has approved the grant of 3,27,688 stock options under MobiKwik Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 to the eligible employees of the company on June 12, 2025," it said.

The options would not be subject to lock-in and will vest over four years, with 20 per cent vesting each after the first and second years, and 30 per cent each after third and fourth years. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU