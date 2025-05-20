One MobiKwik Systems' Q4 loss widens to Rs 56 cr, revenue sees marginal increase

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems on Tuesday said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 56 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2025.

It had reported a loss of Rs 0.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations saw a marginal increase from Rs 264.9 crore in Q4 FY24, to Rs 267.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

The Gurgaon-headquartered firm's Payments GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) grew 203 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,15,900 crore, according to a company statement.

"Our Payments Business has shown remarkable strength, growing threefold year-over-year. Our focus for this year will be to leverage AI as a growth catalyst -- to accelerate go-to-market, drive revenue growth, and expand margins through intelligent automation," MobiKwik Co-Founder and CFO Upasana Taku said.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, the company incurred a loss of Rs 121.5 crore. In FY24, the company had posted a profit of Rs 14 crore.

Revenue in FY25 rose 33.7 per cent to Rs 1,170.1 crore, which the company said was driven by a "strong growth in payments revenue".

Revenue from payments in FY25 rose 142 per cent to Rs 767.4 crore, from Rs 317 crore in FY24.

MobiKwik's merchant base saw 0.53 million new additions in FY25, totalling 4.6 million.

Its user base stood at 176.4 million at the end of FY25, with 20.6 million new users added during the year.

One MobiKwik Systems offers various payment products like MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway). PTI ANK DRR