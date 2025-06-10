One more electronics cluster for Tamil Nadu approved: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Chennai, June 10 (PTI) The Centre has recently issued its approval to establish one more electronics cluster in Tamil Nadu taking the overall electronics cluster planned in the state to three, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The Union government has been giving major thrust in areas like mobile phone manufacturing, laptop and server manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, Vaishnaw, the Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways Minister, said.

"I am very happy to share with you that many of these new projects in mobile phone, laptop and server manufacturing are now getting set up in Tamil Nadu and our Prime Minister's vision of making Tamil Nadu as one of the major manufacturing hubs for electronics is now getting realised," he said through a video conference facility at an event held at the IIT Madras.

"One more electronics manufacturing cluster has been approved (by the Centre) recently and I hope to see its construction very soon. That is the way, we are hoping that Tamil Nadu will get the most modern amenities," he said.

In March 2025, Vaishnaw at the inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics' seventh manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, said his Ministry has approved setting up of two electronics manufacturing clusters worth Rs 1,112 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The proposed facilities would produce electronic components for various sectors including consumer durables and IT hardware and would serve for both domestic and international markets in the future, he had said then.

However, the Minister in his brief address did not declare the investment details of how much would be required to establish the third electronics cluster in the State.

On the railways front, Vaishnaw said that Tamil Nadu is set to become a wheel manufacturing hub for trains in the country while the State has already became an hub for manufacturing Vande Bharat range of trains.

"As you know, in the locomotives and in high speed trains, very high strength wheels are required. They are all now getting manufactured at a factory near Chennai. Again Railways has fully supported that factory so that way Tamil Nadu will become the hub for wheel manufacturing also," he said.