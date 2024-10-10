One of the most ethical persons in India, Tata's contributions will continue to live: COAI

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata was one of the most ethical personalities and his contributions to society and beyond will continue to live, COAI Director General said on Thursday.

Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said Tata was a visionary, a true nationalist, an astute businessman and, above all, a great human being with lots of empathy towards others.

"One of the most ethical persons of his stature in India, he will always be remembered and revered as a leader whose impact on the country's industrial landscape and philanthropic endeavours will forever be celebrated," he said.

Tata, who was 86, breathed his last late on October 9.

He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai owing to age-related issues.

"His contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation's industrial and technological landscape, helping make India a force to reckon with on the global stage," Kochhar said.

While his presence will be deeply missed, his contributions will continue to guide and uplift everyone, he added.

Ratan Tata took over as the chairman of Tata Group in 1991, taking the helm from JRD Tata, and played a pivotal role in transforming the conglomerate into a global powerhouse.

Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded significantly, diversifying into various sectors including automobiles, steel, aviation, IT, and hospitality.

Even after stepping down as the chairman in 2012, he remained influential as Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. PTI ANK ANK TRB TRB TRB