One person died in accident at Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary's facility

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Sunday said one person died in an accident at the manufacturing facility of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Andhra Pradesh.

On April 6, 2024, at around 11:30 PM an accident occurred near the Vacuum Tray Dryer (VTD) area at Unit 6 of Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Unfortunately, there was one casualty due to the accident, it added.

The unit continues its normal operations, the drug maker stated.

Apitoria Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma. PTI MSS MR