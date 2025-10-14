One Prastha Realty raises Rs 80 cr from Capri Global to fund township project

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Real estate developer One Prastha Realty has raised Rs 80 crore as debt from Capri Global to part-finance development of its 57-acre integrated township project in Sonipat, Haryana.

The company has already developed an 8.5-acre residential project in Sonipat and now has acquired 57 acres of land to develop a large township, comprising residential plots and villas, One Prastha said in a statement on Tuesday.

Somesh Mittal, Co-Founder of One Prastha, said there is a huge demand for residential plots in Sonipat area because of infrastructure development and improved connectivity with Delhi and Gurugram.

"We do not view this as raising debt, but rather as securing strategic growth capital. The funds will empower us to not only deliver our current project efficiently and on time, but also to expand the scale and scope of our township by acquiring additional land," Aditya Goel, Co-Founder of One Prastha, said.

The funds will be utilised for project development, infrastructure enhancement, and expansion of residential plots and community spaces.

One Prastha Realty LLP was founded in 2023.