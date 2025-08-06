One worker killed, 4 injured as platform collapses at NTPC plant in Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Aug 6 (PTI) A worker was killed and four others were injured after a platform collapsed at a plant of government-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in unit no 5 of the plant in Sipat village, around 25 km from here, said Gopal Satpathi, Station House Officer (SHO), Sipat.

As per the preliminary information, the victims were working on the `air pre heater platform' when the structure collapsed, the police official said.

Shyam Sahu (27) was killed and four others sustained injuries, he said.

Three of them were admitted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, and another at Apollo hospital in the city.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot, Satpathi said. PTI COR TKP KRK