One97 Communications, Siemens Energy, 2 others to be included in MSCI India Index

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) As many as four companies, including One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, and Siemens Energy India, will be included in the MSCI India Index, effective November 24, 2025, as per a latest review by global index compiler MSCI.

Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, One97 Communications and Siemens Energy India are the additions in the MSCI India Index, according to an update by MSCI.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 24, 2025, it said.

Meanwhile, Container Corporation of India and Tata Elxsi would be excluded from the index, as per the announcement.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.