One97 Communications stock plunges nearly 7 pc

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Shares of fintech company One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, plunged nearly 7 per cent on Monday despite the firm reporting narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 291.7 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2023.

The stock tumbled 6.55 per cent to settle at Rs 922.65 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it fell 10.65 per cent to Rs 882.10.

On the NSE, it cracked 6.84 per cent to end at Rs 920 per piece.

In volume terms, 2.74 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and more than 74 lakh shares were traded on the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 571.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased by about 32 per cent to Rs 2,518.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,914 crore in the July-September 2022 quarter. PTI SUM SHW