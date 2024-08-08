Oneiric11 Gaming raises close to USD 1 million

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Actor Rannvijay Singha-backed emerging e-sports and gaming platform Oneiric11 Gaming on Thursday announced that it has raised close to USD 1 million in a funding round.

The funds raised though Pre-Series A round will be used to expand the platform's game development team, enhance technological infrastructure, and increase its marketing efforts to reach a broader audience, a statement said.

The company is focused on creating immersive and engaging gaming content tailored to the preferences of Indian gamers.

The funding round was led by NG Family Trust and TAC Holdings, with participation from several other prominent investors.

"This investment will help us accelerate our growth and bring innovative gaming experiences to our users," said Avneet Singh, Founder & CEO, Oneiric Gaming.

The company started operation in 2020. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU