ONEOTT Intertainment inks pact with 7Star Group for growth

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Private internet service provider ONEOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL) on Thursday said it has partnered with 7Star Group, a regional internet service provider, to utlise the inherent strengths of both entities for growth in the broadband space.

According to a regulatory filing, OIL, a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) and a part of the NXTDIGITAL Media Group, will share infrastructure and technology with 7Star.

This alliance aims to leverage the inherent strengths of both partners in the fast-growing broadband space for growth.

"Both partners are looking to focus on growing the broadband business in Maharashtra initially while setting the tone to expand services together in other markets," it said.

Further, it added that the alliance is also developing plans to offer integrated services to their customers, which would extend beyond broadband to other services like OTT, IPTV, WIFI, VoIP/intercom, and even bespoke CCTV solutions.

Whole-time Director at HGS and MD and CEO of OIL, Vynsley Fernandes said, "The future is all about collaboration and there is no better alliance partner than 7Star who have established a high standard of service to its broadband customer base. We will look to leverage each other’s inherent capabilities in accelerating the broadband uptake." PTI ANK DR