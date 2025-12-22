OnePlus opens new store in Mohali, plans further expansion in Punjab

Mohali, Dec 22 (PTI) Smartphone brand OnePlus on Monday opened a new exclusive retail store in Mohali near Chandigarh, strengthening its offline presence in the region.

Located at HLP Galleria shopping centre, the store spans about 800 square feet and offers the complete OnePlus product range, including the latest OnePlus 15 series and the newly launched 15R. The store was inaugurated by R Dominic Nandesh Kumar, Operations Head (Retail), OnePlus India, in the presence of company officials.

"After Mohali, we plan to expand our Punjab footprint further. We aim to open 2-3 more stores in the state in the first half of 2026," Kumar said.

With the Mohali launch, OnePlus now has three stores in Punjab at Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Mohali, and one outlet in Chandigarh. The company's total store count across India has reached 87.

Kumar added that OnePlus plans to continue expanding its retail network across metros as well as Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

The store launch also coincides with the start of sales of the OnePlus 15R, which features a next-generation processor, a 7,400 mAh battery and enhanced dust and water resistance.