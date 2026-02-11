OneSource-Hikma get nod to commercialise generic Ozempic in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) OneSource Speciality Pharma on Wednesday said it along with Hikma has received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for a generic version of diabetes and weight reduction medication Ozempic.

The company has partnered with UK-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC for commercialising the product in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Under the exclusive agreement, OneSource will manufacture and supply semaglutide from its Bengaluru-based plant and Hikma, the largest pharmaceutical company in MENA based on sales, will use its extensive commercial reach and institutional relationships in the region to scale access across both private and institutional channels, OneSource said in a regulatory filing.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD, OneSource Specialty Pharma said it is noteworthy to get approval in Saudi Arabia, one of the largest GLP-1 markets globally with significant long-term potential.

"We are confident that collaborating with Hikma, the largest pharmaceutical company in the MENA region by sales, will give us a strong platform to scale access to this important therapy across both private and institutional customers," he added.

Shares of OneSource Speciality Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.02 per cent down at Rs 1,192.80 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS ANU ANU