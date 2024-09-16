ONGC arrests minor oil leak

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A minor oil leak happened on a pipeline in offshore Mumbai on Monday morning, which was promptly arrested, state-owned ONGC said.

"On the morning of September 16, 2024, at around 0600 hrs, ONGC team of Uran Plant (in Mumbai) swung into action to arrest a minor leak in the flow line originating from offshore. The leak was arrested, and the team ensured no spillage of oil into the beach," the firm said in a statement.

ONGC said it has robust safety infrastructure and adheres to laid down HSE guidelines.

"It has trained manpower to address such incidents promptly." "ONGC is deeply committed to the safety of people and the environment," the firm said.