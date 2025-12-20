ONGC Green ties up with IIM Nagpur for research in renewable energy areas

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM) and ONGC Green Limited on Saturday signed an agreement to collaborate on research, capacity building, and policy-driven initiatives in the field of green and future energy.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two institutions will jointly work on key areas such as environmental sustainability and ESG frameworks, renewable energy integration into power systems, carbon and green credit markets, energy storage, e-mobility policies, and leadership development.

IIM-Nagpur, in a release, said that the agreement was signed between its director Bhimaraya Metri, and ONGC Green's Chief Operating Officer Harsh Nupur Joshi.

ONGC Green, the renewable energy arm of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, aims to achieve 10 GW of green energy capacity by 2030 through solar, wind, energy storage, biofuels, and green hydrogen projects.

Joshi said the energy sector is undergoing a rapid transformation. "Our aim is to work together to support India's net-zero target by 2070. We intend to take up projects in energy storage, biofuels, and future energy solutions such as green hydrogen, which is going to be a game changer for India." According to Metri, the collaboration will combine IIM Nagpur's academic and policy expertise with ONGC Green's operational experience in the renewable energy sector. PTI CLS HVA