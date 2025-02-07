ONGC to increase gas production in Tripura: Official

Agartala, Feb 7 (PTI) ONGC Tripura Asset has set a target to produce 4 MMSCMD gas annually to meet the growing demand for natural gas, an official said on Friday.

Currently the oil giant is producing 3.5 MMSCMD natural gas in three major gas based power plants including OTPC in Tripura's Gomati district.

"Currently we are producing 3.5 MMSCMD gas annually to feed power plants in Tripura. We have set a target to increase the production of 4 MMSCMD gas by next one year", ONGC chief general manager, Roopesh Kumar Sharan said at a press conference here.

He said ONGC Tripura Asset has 95 gas producing wells and normally explore 17/18 wells in search of gas annually.

"The success rate in exploration in the northeastern is almost 50 per cent which is the national average also", he said, adding that a total of seven drilling rugs are deployed to strike gas.

On the reduction of gas supply to OTPC run Palatana gas based power plant, Sharan said the gas supply to the 726 MW power plant has been enhanced.

The Palantana plant's power generation has been been reduced from 726 MW to 400 MW due some reasons. Around 100 MW power is exported to Bangladesh from the mega power plant.

To query about the status of IndraDhanush Gas Grid (IGG) Ltd, Sharan said the northeastern state is expected get connected by September next year.

"Once the state is connected with IGGL, there will be no problem in supplying gas to power generation or industrial need here", he said. PTI PS RG