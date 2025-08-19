ONGC''s R&D; arm inks pact with Engineers India to set up Helium Recovery Demonstration plant

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) ONGC Energy Centre Trust, the research and development wing of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd, to set up a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement, valued at Rs 39.42 crore plus applicable Goods and Services Tax, refers to the establishment of the plant at the Kuthalam Gas Collection Station of ONGC in Cauvery Asset, Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu.

"This project, based on the technology package developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum, seeks to recover Grade-A Helium of 99.995 per cent purity from natural gas", a press release from ONGC said on Tuesday.

Helium is a critical resource with applications in space exploration, semiconductor manufacturing, cryogenics, fibre optics, and it has been presently imported to meet India's requirements.

Establishing an indigenous capability in Helium recovery is therefore of strategic importance for the country's technological advancement and energy security.

The proposed Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant represents a significant milestone in the journey of ONGC towards building indigenous capabilities in high-value gases.

The demonstration plant would process 750 Nm3/hr of natural gas and is designed with flexibility to operate at 110 per cent of the design capacity. The project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

The initiative strengthens the Centre's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) while contributing to India's long-term energy and technology security. Following the collaboration, ONGC Energy Centre Trust and Engineers India Ltd would combine their expertise to execute a first-of-its-kind project in India, by integrating cutting-edge research with practical industrial application, the release said.