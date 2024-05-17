Online gaming firm WinZO joins ONDC

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Online gaming firm WinZO on Friday said it has joined government backed e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The development will enable ONDC to list its services on WinZO Store that will become accessible for 17.5 crore WinZO users.

"Together, we aim to revolutionize the digital commerce industry, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where Indian talent and innovation takes centre stage. Our collaboration will help the growth of local commerce and showcase the immense potential of India's digital landscape," ONDC CEO T Koshy said in a statement.

WinZO Store charges a single-digit commission compared to the 30 per cent of other leading distribution platforms.

"Our aim is to onboard diverse businesses and establish a public digital infrastructure akin to UPI, uniquely crafted for India. Partnering with WinZO will enable ONDC to reach a wider user base, even in the remotest parts of the country, and create awareness about its importance in the rapidly growing tech-enabled commerce in Bharat,” DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said.

WinZO partners with third-party developers to host games on their app, providing users with personalized multiplayer gameplay experiences in 12 languages.

"Just as UPI revolutionized payments in 2018 and gave birth to companies like ours to emerge and scale across 175 million gamers, with the integration of WinZO and ONDC, we envision a future where many more WinZOs will emerge and innovate on top of this fertile layer of digital commerce that’s being built today through this partnership," WinZO Co-Founder Paavan Nanda said. PRS ANU ANU