Online luggage booking startup begins operations from Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Travelling by air with extra baggage may soon become less problematic with the arrival of an online luggage delivery platform, Fly My Luggage.

Advertisment

The Delhi-based startup company, which claims to be the first of its kind in India, has started operations at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here.

The company claims to facilitate delivery of excess baggage to destinations within and outside India at a lower cost and time frame, a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

While airline companies have restrictions with regard to baggage weight, items that can be carried as part of luggage and also carrying of pets, there are no such limitations in this new platform, the release said.

Advertisment

Even the company website claims that it can pick up any excess luggage from 1 kg to 500 kgs and can also carry pets like cats and puppies and deliver all of them to the choice of location given by the passenger.

Fly My Luggage offers delivery services to both domestic and international destinations.

"Passengers can choose from various levels of packages and the booking can be done online. There is also a facility of picking up the luggage from the booking points and do doorstep delivery at the destination.

"Rates will vary based on distance, weight and time. Currently this service is available only at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala," the release added. PTI HMP HMP ROH