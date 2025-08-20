IT Minister Vaishnaw explains what led to banning online money gaming

New Delhi: Online money gaming has become a serious social and public health issue, with proven significant negative impact on society, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha passed the bill to ban online games played with money, as he asserted that the proposed legislation will promote eSports and social gaming and make India a global game development hub.

The comments from the minister assume significance as the Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill to ban the operating, facilitating and advertising of online games played with money, with the government moving to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications.

"Our endeavour is to promote eSports and social gaming, online social gaming, and we would like India to become a game-making hub. For that, a lot of efforts are already being made," Vaishnaw told PTI.

The minister said so far as digital technologies go, online gaming has emerged as a "major sector" with three main segments.

"Two segments, e-sports and online social gaming, are good for the society. We are promoting two out of three segments... These two will get legal recognition and they will be promoted. And this bill will create an authority which basically creates programs and schemes which promote e-sports and online social gaming," the minister said.

The third segment, online money gaming, is causing harm to the society, he said, adding that this has emerged as a major social and public health problem.

"Even WHO has basically classified a new disease called gaming disorder which causes anxiety, depression, sleep problems, social withdrawal and stress. It causes compulsive behaviour, psychological distress and causes serious disruptions in the family and social life. We have seen the addiction to online money gaming has caused, has led to middle class families losing their entire life savings. There are cases of suicide," the minister said.