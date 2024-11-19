Only 0.8 pc of UPI transactions face 'technical declines' now: NPCI

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) National Payments Corporation of India's managing director and chief executive Dilip Asbe on Tuesday said that the technical decline rates on UPI platform have fallen to up to 0.8 per cent now.

He also said that the payments ecosystem is looking to move the low-ticket transactions to UPI Lite which will help ease the pressure on the servers.

"The technical decline rates have reduced to 0.7-0.8 per cent from as high as 8-10 per cent in 2016," Asbe said at an SBI event here.

He said the overall number of unique users active on UPI platform stands at 400 million at present.

Asbe declined to comment when asked about the 30 per cent market share cap on UPI transactions scheduled to set in from December. PTI AA MR MR