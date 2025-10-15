Only 17 pc of Indian organisations fully ready to capture AI value, Cisco report finds

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Just 17 per cent of organisations in India are fully prepared to realise the full value of artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring a significant gap in AI readiness despite rising investments, a report by Cisco has revealed.

The report reveals that while 32 per cent of Indian businesses rank AI as a top budget priority, many struggle with weak foundations, such as unclear metrics and insufficient scalable infrastructure, putting their AI value at risk.

Furthermore, 50 per cent of organisations in India have felt increased urgency over the last six months to demonstrate a return on AI investments. However, only 40 per cent of companies have clear processes to measure AI impact, and only 24 per cent have finalised use cases that have moved beyond the pilot stage.

The Cisco AI Readiness Index 2025 is a global study based on a double-blind survey of 8,000 senior IT and business leaders responsible for AI strategy at organisations with over 500 employees across 26 industries.