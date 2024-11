New Delhi: Mobile gaming and entertainment company OnMobile has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 12 crore in the September quarter, according to details shared by the company on Tuesday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 8.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations of OnMobile declined about 3 per cent to Rs 129.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 133.76 crore a year earlier.