Open VC link launched on DPIIT website to enable weekly interactions with traders

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) In a bid to improve awareness, a voice chat interaction link has been launched which would help traders interact with the National Traders Welfare Board on various issues related to retail trade on a weekly basis.

The third meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board was held here to seek suggestions and inputs from the members for improving the awareness and reach of welfare schemes related to retail trade, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

The meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Sunil J Singhi.

During the meeting, an open VC link on the website of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was launched which would enable weekly interactions with the traders across the country.

The VC interaction would help traders interact with the National Traders Welfare Board on various issues related to retail trade on a weekly basis.

"This allows traders to stay informed about various schemes and policies related to retail trade and facilitates interaction on relevant issues and suggestions with DPIIT officials," Singhi said in a post on X.

"The #ModiGovt is prioritizing the resolution of issues affecting traders, assuring that these concerns will be promptly addressed. This initiative aims to improve coordination and the effective implementation of various schemes for trader welfare," he added.

In the meeting Singhi highlighted that the representations received from the members and trade associations have been brought to the notice of concerned ministries and departments for needful action.

"Suggestions and inputs were sought from the members for improving the awareness and reach of welfare schemes related to retail trade," the Commerce and Industry Ministry stated.

The meeting was attended by the non-official members nominated by the central government representing trade associations and states/union territories as well as the ex-officio members representing nine ministries/departments of the government. PTI RSN DRR