OpenAI partners with IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, others to build AI-ready talent

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) OpenAI on Wednesday announced partnerships with leading Indian universities to embed artificial intelligence across management, health, engineering, creative and multidisciplinary education, aiming to build AI-ready talent for a tech-driven economy.

The first cohort includes Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), and Pearl Academy, OpenAI said in a statement.

The initiative will support over 1 lakh students, faculty and staff over the next year, moving beyond basic access to AI tools toward campus-wide integration anchored in responsible use and academic integrity.

Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, OpenAI India, said, "AI literacy is essential to building a future-ready generation. Studies project that by 2030, nearly 40 per cent of the core skills workers rely on today will change, driven largely by AI." "Yet, a gap remains between what AI tools can do and how people are using them. Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training, and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI," he said.

The collaboration will include enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, structured onboarding, discipline-specific implementation guidance and responsible-use frameworks aligned with institutional policies.

AI fluency will be integrated into core academic workflows such as advanced prompting, analytics, coding, simulations, case analysis and AI-assisted research. OpenAI will also support hackathons, build days and Industry Days connecting campus innovation with startups and enterprises.

Additionally, IIM Ahmedabad and Manipal Academy of Higher Education will deploy OpenAI certifications to formalise structured AI capability pathways within business and multidisciplinary programmes.

Beyond campuses, OpenAI is collaborating with ed-tech platforms PhysicsWallah, upGrad and HCL GUVI to launch structured AI courses focused on fundamentals and practical ChatGPT applications for students and early-career professionals.

At IIT Delhi, the partnership will focus on engineering-led innovation and advanced research, including potential campus-wide ChatGPT Edu access, faculty briefings and integration of generative AI tools into applied problem-solving and systems design.

"We are delighted to partner with OpenAI to explore access to the latest ChatGPT Edu tools for our students, researchers and faculty and to enable collaborative research in novel applications of AI, including in Education. This is a part of IIT Delhi's strategy to enhance partnerships with Sovereign and Global AI companies," said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

At IIM Ahmedabad, AI fluency will be embedded across strategy, operations, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship and public policy curricula.

"Technology has always been a great enabler for humankind. As the world is looking at the century-defining opportunities that lie before us with AI, across every industry and economy, it is time that we brace ourselves by building a strong foundation for an exciting future," said Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad.

With AIIMS New Delhi, OpenAI will explore applied AI use in medical education and clinical training, including a potential AI in Medical Education Hub.

"At AIIMS New Delhi, we see artificial intelligence as a powerful enabler of academic excellence and clinical precision," said Prof M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi. "Through the proposed AI in Medical Education Hub, we aim to establish robust quality benchmarks, safety guardrails, and ethical standards so that AI strengthens clinical judgment, enhances learning, and ultimately improves patient care outcomes." At Manipal Academy of Higher Educstion (MAHE), the focus will be on cross-disciplinary research and large-scale AI literacy.

"Through this collaboration with OpenAI, MAHE aspires to cement its role as a digitally transformed and AI-enabled pioneering higher education institution," said Lt. Gen Dr. M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE.

At UPES, AI will be deployed across engineering, business, design, law and health sciences while at Pearl Academy, the collaboration will focus on AI in creative practice, including design development, branding, fashion technology and digital media workflows, with emphasis on responsible and ethical use. PTI ANZ DR DR