OpenAI rolls out study mode in ChatGPT; check details

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) OpenAI on Tuesday introduced "study mode" in ChatGPT, a new feature aimed at helping students work through questions step by step instead of providing direct answers.

The feature has been rolled out to logged-in users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with ChatGPT Edu availability planned soon.

The study mode offers personalised feedback to track progress and supports knowledge retention.

"When students engage with study mode, they're met with guiding questions that calibrate responses to their objective and skill level to help them build deeper understanding. Study mode is designed to be engaging and interactive, and to help students learn something -- not just finish something," OpenAI said in a statement.

It noted that ChatGPT is becoming one of the most widely used learning tools in the world, with students turning to it to work through challenging homework problems, exam preparation, and to explore new concepts.

"But its use in education has also raised an important question: how do we ensure it is used to support real learning, and doesn't just offer solutions without helping students make sense of them? We've built study mode to help answer this question," it said.