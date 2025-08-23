OpenAI to set up first India office this year; founder Sam Altman to visit India next month

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) OpenAI on Friday said it will set up its first India office in New Delhi later this year, as its high-profile founder Sam Altman announced his plans to visit the country next month.

In a post on X, Altman said AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch and that the company is excited to invest much more here.

The post from the top honcho came within hours of the company announcing its plans to set up its first India office in New Delhi later this year, underlining the swift uptake of its AI tools in a market that is ChatGPT's second-largest after the United States and among its fastest-growing.

In a statement issued early on Friday on its India-expansion blueprint, OpenAI said it has officially established an entity in the country and begun hiring a dedicated local team.

Altman wrote: "We are opening our first office in India later this year! and I am looking forward to visiting next month." In his post, Altman also said: "AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch --ChatGPT users grew 4X in the past year -- and we are excited to invest much more in India!" According to OpenAI, the establishment of the India office reflects its support for the IndiaAI Mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) for India, with India.

The move will also enable OpenAI to better serve its users here, including the millions of students, educators, professionals and developers who use its tools to learn, be more creative and solve problems for themselves and others, it said.

This expansion, according to the company, underscores India's global leadership in AI, its thriving ecosystem and the growing demand for OpenAI's advanced tools among people, developers and businesses across the country.

Data cited by OpenAI highlighted India as a leading country for AI adoption.

Weekly active users of ChatGPT in India increased by more than four times in just the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform.

India also has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide.

"The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader, amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission," Altman was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the company.

"Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India," he added.

The local team will also focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers and academic institutions.

"Through this local presence, OpenAI is committed to listening closely to users, customers, and partners across India, and to building features and tools specifically for India, designed to make advanced AI more affordable and accessible to people throughout the entire country," the company said.

Friday's news follows recent announcements of initiatives developed for the India market, including ChatGPT Go, OpenAI Academy, enhanced Indic language support among others. Just a few days ago, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Go, its new subscription plan priced at Rs 399 a month that packs in increased message limits, image generation and file uploads for users in India. The company also announced that all ChatGPT subscriptions can be paid through UPI, a move that will make it easier for users across India to access OpenAI's advanced AI tools.

"OpenAI's decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country's growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation," Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said.

As part of the IndiaAI Mission, the country is building an ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, the minister said, adding, "We welcome OpenAI's partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen." Local businesses and institutions across India are already using OpenAI's tools to tackle critical challenges, such as AI-powered agricultural services, streamlined recruitment and effective governance tools, the company said.

Looking ahead, OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India this month. Later this year, OpenAI will host its first Developer Day in India, bringing together the country's community of developers, startups and enterprises shaping the future of AI.

"OpenAI is actively hiring for roles in India. Further details about the new office and planned activities will be announced in the coming months," the ChatGPT-maker informed.

India's significance for OpenAI can well be gauged from the fact that Altman had earlier this month acknowledged that the country, currently OpenAI's second-largest market, could soon become its largest globally.

Describing India as an "incredibly fast-growing" market, Altman had then noted the remarkable pace at which Indian citizens and businesses are adopting AI.

"India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable," Altman had stated. PTI MBI RC