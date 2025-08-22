OpenAI to set up first India office this year; says actively hiring for roles

New Delhi: OpenAI on Friday said it will set up its first India office in New Delhi later this year, underlining the swift uptake of its AI tools in a market that is ChatGPT's second-largest after the US and among its fastest-growing.

OpenAI said it has officially established an entity in India and has begun hiring a dedicated local team.

Opening an office in India reflects OpenAI's support for IndiaAI mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build AI for India, with India, it said in a statement.

The move will also enable OpenAI to better serve its users in India, including millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers who use its tools to learn, be more creative, and solve problems for themselves and others.

This expansion, it said, underscores India's global leadership in AI, its thriving ecosystem, and the growing demand for OpenAI's advanced tools among people, developers, and businesses across the country.

Data cited by OpenAI highlighted India as a leading country for AI adoption.

Weekly active users of ChatGPT in India increased more than four times in just the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform.

India also has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide.

"The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all ingredients to become a global AI leader, amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

He added, "Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India." The local team will also focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.

"Through this local presence, OpenAI is committed to listening closely to users, customers, and partners across India, and to building features and tools specifically for India, designed to make advanced AI more affordable and accessible to people throughout the entire country," the company said.

Today's news follows recent announcements of initiatives developed for the India market, including ChatGPT Go, OpenAI Academy, enhanced Indic language support, among others.

"OpenAI's decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country's growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation," Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said.

As part of the IndiaAI Mission, the country is building an ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, the minister said, adding, "We welcome OpenAI's partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen." Local businesses and institutions across India are already using OpenAI's tools to tackle critical challenges, such as AI-powered agricultural services, streamlined recruitment, and effective governance tools, the company said.

Looking ahead, OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India this month. Later this year, OpenAI will host its first Developer Day in India, bringing together the country's community of developers, startups, and enterprises shaping the future of AI.

"OpenAI is actively hiring for roles in India. Further details about the new office and planned activities will be announced in the coming months," the ChatGPT-maker informed.