Operations at South Sikkim facility disrupted due to disturbance in power supply: Mankind Pharma

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Mankind Pharma Ltd on Thursday said operations at its manufacturing facility in South Sikkim have been disrupted due to disturbance in power/utility supply because of flash floods in the Teesta river. The operations at the unit in Daring Block, Berimok, Namchi Zilla, South Sikkim, have been disrupted since late night of October 4, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing. "No major disruption is expected in supply chain as the manufacturing of the products has been diverted to other plants," it added. Business operations of the company continued as usual as other plants are fully operational, the filing said, adding that there was no loss or harm to any personnel or property. "All assets of the company are adequately insured," the filing said.

A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday had triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin.