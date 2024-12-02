Operations resume at Swan Energy shipyard

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Diversified group Swan Energy Ltd (SEL) on Monday said it has resumed operations at its shipyard.

Formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL), Swan's Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat has also commenced refit of ships while it is also gearing up to commence its shipbuilding operations at the facility, Swan Energy said.

Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel Raj Ratan was the first vessel to undergo refit exercise, it said, adding that the refit work on the vessel, which began on September 4, has been completed on November 30, ahead of the schedule, it said.

The refit project was executed in association with Sadhav Offshore Engineering, it added.

The dry docking and refit of this ship marks a significant milestone in the revival of the shipyard, after SEL took over its management control earlier this year through NCLT, the company said.

"The resumption of operations at our shipyard marks the successful culmination of our efforts to rejuvenate this strategic facility. Delivering our first Indian Coast Guard vessel underscores our commitment to enhancing India's ship repair and shipbuilding capabilities," said Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan's Shipyard.

The company's aim is to establish its shipyard as a leading maritime hub for the manufacturing of defence and commercial ships, and for the heavy engineering sector, on a global scale, he added. PTI IAS TRB