OPPI appoints Anil Matai as Director-General

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Pharma industry body Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Monday said it has appointed Anil Matai as its Director General.

After superannuating as Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare, Matai was engaged as Senior Advisor - Life Sciences at IQVIA Consulting and Information Services India and most recently as Operating Partner at Jashvik Capital - a mid-market private equity fund focused on the healthcare and consumer sector.

OPPI represents the research-based global pharmaceutical companies in India. PTI MSS SHW