OPPI names Bhushan Akshikar as President

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Pharma industry body OPPI on Thursday said it has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as its President for two years effective September 26.

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) represents the global research-based pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Akshikar has experience of over 13 years in key leadership roles in GSK across India, the Middle East, Russia CIS and Africa region.

Before joining GSK, Akshikar spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, in local and regional positions in India, South Korea and Belgium. PTI MSS SHW