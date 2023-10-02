Oppn dividing society on caste lines, says PM on day Bihar released caste census findings

Gwalior, Oct 2 (PTI) In a sharp attack on the Congress without naming it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the opposition party has played with the emotions of the poor and divided the country on caste lines for six decades -- a "sin" which it is committing now as well.

Modi's statement came hours after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which revealed OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population. The Congress is a constituent of the ruling bloc in Bihar and has promised a caste-based census in the country if voted to power at the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district two days ago, said if his party came to power at the Centre, it would conduct a caste-based census to benefit all sections of society, particularly Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country.

"Enemies of development got 6 decades which means 60 years (to rule at the Centre). They failed to deliver the goods. But in nine years (of BJP rule at Centre) enormous development has taken place... and the world is singing the praises of India. When so much work can take place in just nine years, why the same could not take place in all those years?" Modi asked, without naming the Congress.

The PM was addressing a function in Gwalior in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after laying foundation stones or inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore. This was Modi's eighth visit to the state in the last seven months.

"They played with the emotions of the poor and divided society on caste lines. They are committing this sin even now," asserted Modi, hitting out at the opposition.

He maintained that anti-BJP parties do not like the fact that the country is nowadays being praised at global forums.

"When the entire world is praising the country and sees their future in India, there are those who indulge in politics and are unable to see anything except their chair...they do not like India being praised the world over. These anti-development people are trying to prove that nothing has happened in the nation and they have pain in their stomach (over India's praise)," he said.

"They have only one thing in their mind -- hatred against the nation and its policies. In hate they forget the country's achievements," the PM added.

Modi accused the opposition parties of being "anti-development".

"They are averse to development taking place in the country. They are haters of development. They are only guided by their greed for chair (power)... so they hate any achievement that India makes towards becoming a world power," he said.

"They worship just one family. What they were doing in the past, they are doing today, too. These power-hungry people are getting stomach aches due to our achievements,” he alleged.

Lauding the recent passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, the PM said the legislation would not only empower women, but also allow the government to fulfil its promises given to mothers and sisters.

He asserted the bill was not aimed at seeking votes, but it was a mission to ensure women's empowerment and national welfare.

Modi alleged that previous governments just made false promises of passing and implementing the Women's Reservation Bill.

Referring to India's growing profile on the international stage, the PM said the country has now become the world's fifth-largest economy.

"We want the country to move to the No. 3 position in our next term. I guarantee you that in our next term, India will become the world's third-largest economy,” Modi told the gathering in the BJP-ruled state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end.

The BJP's top poll campaigner said one vote of people for double-engine government will take Madhya Pradesh and the country towards development and prosperity.

"The Congress (when in power) has done no good to Madhya Pradesh. They can't do development of MP. They don't have a vision and road map of development," he maintained.

He said the BJP, in power in Bhopal since 2003 barring 15 months in 2018-2020, has pulled MP out of the 'BIMARU' (laggard) category and positioned it among the 10 developed states of the country.

"The double-engine government wants to take MP among the three top states. Your one vote will help achieve this goal. The next five years are crucial for the state," Modi said.

The PM said in the opposition-ruled states, crime and corruption are rampant, while infrastructure development and growth in different fields are key features of BJP rule.

"In states currently ruled by these anti-development people, there is rampant corruption, unabated crime and atrocities on the poor and people from backward classes, but no development,” he alleged.

Modi asked the large number of people gathered at the event, whom he addressed as his family members, to ensure the double-engine government of the BJP remains in office to carry on development works in MP and also in other parts of the country.

He said in the past, motorists in Madhya Pradesh encountered broken and potholed two-lane roads, but today under the BJP rule they are travelling on eight-lane expressways.

Modi said earlier the poor got just four walls in the name of houses, but things have changed under his government.

"Now, they are getting toilets and other amenities in their homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Nearly 2.25 lakh families will enter into their new homes before Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali this year," he added.

Besides, the houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being registered in the name of the female member of the family, said Modi.

"This is being done to empower women and enable them to have a house in their name, which gives them financial security, too. During its rule, the Congress carried out massive corruption in this housing scheme and many beneficiaries refused to enter the homes allotted to them as they were of very inferior quality,” the PM alleged.

He said four crore poor in the country have now pucca houses.

“Our government is directly sending money to bank accounts of the poor, so that they can build houses of their choice. Today, there is no corruption or theft of money in such schemes, which used to be a common practice earlier," Modi stated.

The PM said the soil of Gwalior is inspirational and it has given personalities like BJP stalwarts late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thakre and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“We were not fortunate enough to take part in the freedom struggle but now the responsibility of making India a developed nation and world power is on our shoulders,” he said. PTI LAL MAS MR RSY