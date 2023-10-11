Oppn parties target Maharashtra govt over Gujarat CM's investor roadshow in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday took swipes at the Maharashtra government over Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's visit here for an investor roadshow ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Advertisment

Big-ticket industrial projects going to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra had become a big issue last year.

Instead of coming to Mumbai to woo industrialists, Patel should have simply called up the "illegal" chief minister of Maharashtra and "asked them to send more industries to Gujarat from Maharashtra," Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on X.

The Eknath Shinde-led state government has already sent Vedanta-Foxconn, Airbus-Tata, Bulk Drugs Park and many more projects originally meant for Maharashtra to the neighbouring state, he alleged.

Advertisment

While the chief ministers of other states come to Mumbai regularly for such roadshows, Shinde only visits Delhi for his own selfish reasons, Thackeray said.

The only trip which Shinde claimed to have undertaken to woo investors was his visit to Davos where almost Rs 40 crore were spent in 28 hours, he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X to hit out at the Shinde government.

Advertisment

"Don't understand why the CM of Gujarat took trouble to come to Mumbai for a Vibrant Gujarat event, when the unconstitutional Maharashtra CM and his 2 deputies are already serving the state of Gujarat by driving away industries from the state of Maharashtra into Gujarat," she tweeted.

Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, accused the Shinde government of being silent as "Gujarat makes renewed attempts to take businesses away from Maharashtra." In a statement, Tapase questioned why the state's leadership including chief minister Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had not launchd a Magnetic Maharashtra (Maharashtra's investor summit) campaign in Gujarat to attract investments.

He further asked whether this hesitancy was due to the worry that the central leadership of the BJP might threaten their current political positions.

Clyde Crasto, the Sharad Pawar-led party's national spokesperson, said on X, "When will the CM of Maharashtra organise a Vibrant Maharashtra Summit in Gujarat? If CM of Gujarat can come here for business, why can't they go there, or does the BJP only want Gujarat's prosperity," he asked. PTI MR KRK