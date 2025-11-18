Oppo expects 3-times growth in flagship Find X9 sales in India on premiumisation drive

Panaji: Smartphone maker Oppo expects a nearly three-fold jump in sales of its flagship device, Find X9, driven by rising demand for premium and ultra-premium phones in the country, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Oppo, Head of Product Strategy, Peter Dohyung Lee, told PTI that there are around 100 million Oppo smartphone users in India, as well as millions of users of other brands, who are looking for an upgrade and the company's newly launched flagship device, Find X9, will give them an option to move to an AI-enabled, user-friendly and durable smartphone.

"Several million Oppo users in India are waiting to upgrade to a high-end premium device. They are familiar with Oppo user interface, services, everything. For them, as well as users of other brands, Oppo is providing them the option to upgrade to Find X9," he said.

Lee was speaking on the sidelines of an event to unveil the Find X9 flagship series.

It is the first flagship device launched in India which is built on a 3 nanometer chipset, Mediatek Dimensity 9500, and has been priced in the range of Rs 74,999 to Rs 1,09,999 apiece. The price bracket of the new Find X9 is closer to iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. It will also compete with Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy S25 smartphones.

The high-end Find X9 Pro comes in a combination of 16GB RAM (system storage) and 512 GB ROM (internal storage) and has been priced at Rs 1,09,999 apiece. The Pro version will come with a 200 megapixel Hasselblad telephoto camera supported by two more 50 MP cameras in the rear and a 50 MP front camera.

Two other variants of Find X9 are available in 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM priced at Rs 74,999 and 16GB RAM with 512GB ROM priced at Rs 84,999. These devices will come with 3 cameras of 50 MP each in the rear and a 32 MP front camera.

Lee said people want to move to premium devices because of the design, smooth functioning, battery performance and durability.

Oppo Head of PR and Communications, Goldee Patnaik, said based on the current response from the channel, the company expects sales of Find X9 to be 3 times higher compared to its predecessor.

"Customer interest in the Find X9 Series has been exceptional, with queries surging across all touchpoints. Early feedback from consumers and our channel partners has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong anticipation and confidence in the new lineup. Based on the current momentum, we are projecting 3X growth compared to the Find X8 Series in India," Patnaik said.

Oppo had around 14 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone segment and was ranked second in the September 2025 quarter, as per market research firm IDC.

Patnaik said that the premium segment recorded robust growth of 43.3 per cent YoY as per IDC and super-premium posted the highest growth of 52.9 per cent YoY.

"One brand has dominated the segment but GenZ users keep changing their choice as per their lifestyle and convenience. Their choice is not fixed, which is reflected in a change in market dynamics as well. Oppo is looking to be an option in this segment for GenZ users," Patnaik said.

He said to meet the heavy usage and growing demand for AI, Oppo has added a third-generation silicon-carbon battery, featuring 15 per cent silicon content which will give high energy density and long-term reliability, retaining more than 80 per cent of capacity even after five years of typical use.

The Find X9 Pro will be available on the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and across mainline retail outlets. The Find X9 will be available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

Along with Find X9 Series, OPPO also launched their latest TWS, the Enco Buds3 Pro+, are priced at Rs 2099, with a launch offer of Rs 1899 from November 21 to 30 available across OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.